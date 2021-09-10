Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $478.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.27 and its 200 day moving average is $471.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

