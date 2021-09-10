Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,880 shares of company stock worth $6,695,303 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $294.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.39. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $297.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

