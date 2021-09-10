Commerce Bank Sells 481 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $93.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

