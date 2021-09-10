Comparing dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) & Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Garmin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garmin $4.19 billion 7.95 $992.32 million $5.14 33.68

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 0 4 2 1 2.57

Garmin has a consensus target price of $154.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A Garmin 24.36% 21.68% 16.98%

Summary

Garmin beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers. The company was found

