Comparing SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SOHO China and Ellington Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential downside of 10.33%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than SOHO China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13%

Volatility and Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.28 $25.00 million $1.63 11.33

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

