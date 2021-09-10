Comparing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TrueCar and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.43 $76.54 million ($0.19) -21.95 EverQuote $346.93 million 1.78 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -51.88

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TrueCar and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50 EverQuote 0 0 5 0 3.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 104.04%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12% EverQuote -3.19% -17.08% -9.72%

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.