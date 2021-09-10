Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.54 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $484.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

