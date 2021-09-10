Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $485.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34), with a volume of 42422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.50 ($6.42).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of £810.66 million and a PE ratio of -60.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 879.11.
Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)
Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
