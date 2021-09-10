Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $485.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34), with a volume of 42422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.50 ($6.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £810.66 million and a PE ratio of -60.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 879.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.99%.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

