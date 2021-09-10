Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

