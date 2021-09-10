Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.43 and last traded at $217.27. 31,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,099,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

