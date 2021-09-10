Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,071.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,071.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Constellation Software stock traded up C$21.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2,226.01. 7,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,027.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,865.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.17 billion and a PE ratio of 105.73. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$2,237.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

