Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

