Contrasting Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.12 $16.60 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.91 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Finward Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

