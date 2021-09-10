Contrasting Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 0.23 -$65.98 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.67 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.20

Sunlands Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunlands Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 186.32%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group -10.77% N/A -8.42% Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Risk and Volatility

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

