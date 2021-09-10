Contrasting iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 4.99% 11.35% 4.63%

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for iSpecimen and Syneos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 1 6 0 2.86

Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $90.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given Syneos Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.21 $192.79 million $2.85 33.13

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Summary

Syneos Health beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

