ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

