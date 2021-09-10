Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $123.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the highest is $124.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $481.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $485.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $553.24 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $558.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $194,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 2,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,999. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

