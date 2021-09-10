Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $3.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.41. 34,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,663. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

