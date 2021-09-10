Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.79

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.7868 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

