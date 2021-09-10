Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.79

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.7868 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $32.84.
About Country Garden
Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.