Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

Shares of COUP traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $252.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.56. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

