Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $181.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.52 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $731.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 21,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.