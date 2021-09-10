CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post $138.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.10 million and the lowest is $128.50 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $573.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRA International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.