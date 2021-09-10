Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

