Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

