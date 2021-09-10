Creative Planning Purchases 4,328 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.07.

