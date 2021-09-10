Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THG opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

