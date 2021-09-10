Creative Planning Sells 2,407 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

JMBS opened at $53.25 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

