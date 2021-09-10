Credit Agricole S A Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.18. 103,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.