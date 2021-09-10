Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $384.52. 6,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,583. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

