Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.