Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,082,000 after buying an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Welltower stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

