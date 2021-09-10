Credit Agricole S A Sells 8,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. 15,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,634. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.