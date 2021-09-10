Credit Suisse Group Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $63.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $46.58 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.