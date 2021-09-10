Critical Review: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flux Power and ACON S2 Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACON S2 Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.88%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and ACON S2 Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 6.13 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.78 ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ACON S2 Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of ACON S2 Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and ACON S2 Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACON S2 Acquisition beats Flux Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

