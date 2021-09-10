CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $268.38 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,099 shares of company stock worth $68,905,351. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

