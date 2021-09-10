Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,244.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $10,244.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,758.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.46 or 0.01395279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00550395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00345399 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00034409 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,968,421 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

