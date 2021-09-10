Crust Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.02 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $83.02 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $40.63 or 0.00089897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00059034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00170397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

