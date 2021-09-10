Crypto Sports 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $969.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $380,579.57 and $969.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.