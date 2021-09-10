Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,370,000 after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 156,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

