Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $356.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

