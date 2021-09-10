Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,226.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,436.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,482.54.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

