Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 663,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 419.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3,389.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $27.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.