Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $296.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

