Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 6,800 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

