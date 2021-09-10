Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,981 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 416.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

