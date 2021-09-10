Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Insider Elizabeth McMeikan Acquires 10,400 Shares

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.26) on Friday. Custodian REIT Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39). The company has a market cap of £404.62 million and a P/E ratio of 106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

