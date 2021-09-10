D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $91.18. 24,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

