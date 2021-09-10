DAD Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, DAD has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $83.70 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00160416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043580 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

