Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

