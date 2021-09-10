Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $260.08 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

